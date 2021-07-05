‘Pakistan to raise Indian terror financing issue at Int’l level’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has said Pakistan will raise the issue of Indian terror financing at the international level.

He said we expect the world community to take notice of solid evidence provided by Pakistan about Indian involvement in Johar Town, Lahore terror incident, reported Radio Pakistan.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan is taking every possible step against terrorism and for the protection of its borders. We have carried out border fencing and cleared our tribal areas of terrorists. He said development work has also been started in the tribal districts.

The minister said Pakistan has enacted legislation to check terror financing and taken steps against money laundering.

He said Pakistan desires honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. For this purpose, we will require the support of the international community. He said a comprehensive, time-bound and well-resourced plan be carved out for the return of Afghan refugees.

India behind Lahore’s Johar Town blast

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that India was behind the Johar Town blast in Lahore as Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.