Pakistan to receive $2.77b funds from IMF on Aug 23: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Thursday that Pakistan will receive $2.77 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on August 23, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Tarin, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, welcomed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the issuance of $650 billion to different countries. He added that Pakistan will get $2.77 billion on August 23.

The finance minister said that the funds are being given unconditionally to Pakistan that will be transferred to the account of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He said that IMF was disbursing the funds to the countries for coping with the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tarin said that people were speculating about him as he was not appearing in public for many days. He added that he received a heart stent, however, he was not having any serious health issues.

Regarding the budget, the finance minister said that they were expected economic growth after taking many positive steps for budgetary matters. He refused to comment on the report of the Auditor General in which the institution had spotted $1.22 billion.