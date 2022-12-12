Monday, December 12, 2022
Pakistan to receive £26mln in flood relief from UK

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner announced £26.5 million pounds from British govt to Pakistan as aid for flood relief activities, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Christian Turner wrote message on a social media platform Twitter, announcing £26.5 million pounds as Humanitarian assistance to Pakistan for facilitating access to climate investment and supporting transition to a climate resilient economy.

“This aid will help Pakistan to get out from this difficult condition soon,” he added.

With this announcement on Twitter he also posted his last visit pictures to the flood affected areas of Nowshera and the distribution points, along with CEO Islamic Relief Waseem Ahmad, appreciating efforts of the teams on ground.

In October, China has also donated 500 million RMB (Yuan) for the help of flood victims in Pakistan. China has announced the flood relief aid ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit of the country.

according to the sources, The country has promised additional relief amount for reconstruction in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan. China has intimated to Pakistan about its offer for additional emergency assistance in flood relief.

China had announced 300 mln Yuan flood relief aid to Pakistan in September, sources said.

