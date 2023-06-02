Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen, three civilian prisoners

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday announced that Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners today as a ‘humanitarian gesture’, ARY News reported.

“Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.

Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023. This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicizing the humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 2, 2023

FM Bilawal Bhutto said that the development was in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. “Compassion should take precedence over politics,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for fishing illegally in the country’s waters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has a higher rate of freeing Indian prisoners than the Indian rate of freeing Pakistani prisoners.