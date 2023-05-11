Pakistan to release 500 Indian prisoners’

KARACHI: Pakistani government on Thursday announced to release 500 Indian prisoners on completion of their sentence, including 499 fishermen and one civilian, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the prisoners will be released in a phased manner, in which 200 prisoners being released from District Jail Malir today in phase one. The Edhi Foundation will be transporting the released prisoners to Lahore via train after which the Indian prisoners will be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

Meanwhile, the remaining 300 prisoners will be released in the second and third phases. On June 2 and July 3 respectively.

In second phase 200 Indian fishermen will be released, while the remaining 100 fishermen will be released on third phase.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Goa, India.

The Foreign Minister is attending the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting at the invitation of the current Chair, Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar.