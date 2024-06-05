web analytics
Pakistan to ‘request’ UAE for $1bn loan rollover

By Shoaib Nizami
TOP NEWS

Shoaib Nizami reports Finance, Fedeal Board of Revenue, Planning , Public Accounts, Banking, Capital Market, SECP, IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, FATF updates for ARY News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan to ‘request’ United Arab Emirates (UAE) for rollover of $1 billion loan, before maturity period, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources. 

As per details, the finance ministry has completed the working on the matter and Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif is likely to pen down a letter to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, for the rollover of the loan.

Sources said, overall UAE kept $3 billion as a safe deposit in the State Bank of Pakistan out of which $2bn loan has already been rollover by the UAE at Pakistan’s request, while a rollover for the remaining $1 bln will be sought.

They said Pakistan is currently paying 3 to 6.5 per cent interest rate on the overall $3 billion safe deposit of the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: UAE rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will write a letter to the UAE president, in which he will thanked the Emirates for its support to Pakistan and will seek rollover of $1 billion on the current terms and conditions, the sources said.

Islamabad is hoping for the rollover of the loan from UAE soon.

It is to be noted that UAE on January 18, 2023, also rolled over Pakistan’s loan of $2 billion on the then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif’s request, who also held a meeting with the Emirates president.

