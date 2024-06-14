Govt announces to restore health insurance scheme for journalists

ISLAMABAD: While announcing restoration of health insurance scheme for journalists, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the Pakistan government was taking all possible steps for welfare of the media community.

Addressing a ceremony regarding launch of the health insurance scheme for the journalists, the minister said the government had been playing its due role for the welfare of journalists community and he had personally requested the prime minister to take more initiatives in that regard.

The minister requested the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to give due rights of the media workers and journalists. He had spoken to the owners of media organizations in that regard, and it was his desire cheques pertaining to outstanding dues should be distributed among the journalists directly instead of through the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) platform.

He said after assuming charge as information minister, he ensured clearance of the outstanding dues of media organizations on priority. He said former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had taken the initiative of health insurance scheme, and he was carrying forward it.

“Some 5,000 journalists will be provided will be provided medical cover in the first phase and 10,000 more in the second phase,” he added. Rs 1 billion, the minister said, had been allocated for the project in the budget.

He said he had requested the Principal Information Officer to add those who died of unnatural causes, in the insurance package so that financial assistance should be provided to their families as well.

Tarar said he had worked on the issue of providing federal grants to the media organizations and signed a summary in that regard. He said since assuming charge of office, he had ensured an open door policy in the ministry and its attached organizations.

“We have to work together to take forward the development of the country”, he added.

The minister lauded the journalists community for creating awareness among the masses about economic and social issues. He assured that the government would continue to protect the rights of journalists.

He said with the increase of media platforms, misinformation and fake news had become a serious issue, damaging the integrity and reputation of people, and underlined the need for establishing a forum that could address such matters.

“The government will take an initiative in this regard in consultation with all the stakeholders,” he said categorically. The minister requested the press clubs and media bodies to establish a committee in that regard to work out a comprehensive law for countering misinformation and disinformation.

He said he would have ‘meet the press’ programmes to continue interaction with the journalist community. “We have to join hands to work for the welfare of the journalists. We will continue to play the role to ensure redressal of the issues of journalists”, he maintained.

Tarar extended gratitude to the journalists community for inviting him for the event regarding launch of the journalists health insurance scheme. He assured that there would be no issue for issunce of the funds for the welfare of journalist community.