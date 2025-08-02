Pakistan to resume deportation of Afghan resident card holders

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has decided to resume the deportation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens, ARY News reported quoting the Ministry of Interior.

The Foreigners Act, Section 14-B, will be applied to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan nationals currently under trial. Additionally, individuals convicted or facing ongoing legal proceedings will also be deported, according to the ministry.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the validity of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, which allowed Afghan refugees to legally reside in Pakistan, expired on June 30, 2025.

Consequently, PoR cardholders remaining in the country after this date are now considered illegal residents. The ministry has issued directives to district administrations, police, prison authorities, and other relevant officials to arrest and deport illegal foreign nationals.

In a related development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Home Department has instructed PoR cardholder Afghan citizens to return to their home country. The department has directed Afghan nationals to report to transit points in Peshawar and Landi Kotal for repatriation.

This directive aligns with the federal government’s instructions issued on July 31, 2025, as confirmed by the KP Home Department.

The KP Home Department reiterated that the PoR card validity expired on June 30, 2025, rendering the stay of Afghan citizens in Pakistan illegal thereafter.

Afghan nationals without valid visas or passports will no longer be permitted to reside in Pakistan. The department emphasized that Afghan citizens remaining in the country after June 30, 2025, will be classified as illegal migrants.