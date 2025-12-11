Pakistan to send additional 200 tons of aid to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will dispatch an additional 200 tons of humanitarian relief supplies to Sri Lanka to support communities affected by the recent cyclonic storm, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Thursday.

According to a press release, the decision was made following the minister’s meetings with Sri Lankan leadership in Colombo and an on-ground assessment of the situation, which indicated a need for expanded assistance to meet the medium-term requirements of affected families.

Junaid Chaudhry said a shipment carrying 200 tons of relief goods has already been dispatched by sea and is expected to reach Sri Lanka by December 13.

“The consignment includes tents, blankets, quilts, mosquito nets, camping lamps, mats, life jackets, inflatable boats, dewatering pumps, medicines, milk powder, and ready-to-use therapeutic food,” he said.

He added that Pakistan Navy ships and aviation assets are actively participating in ongoing relief operations in Sri Lanka, providing assistance in rescue, transportation, and emergency response efforts. Naval teams are coordinating closely with local authorities to support communities in the hardest-hit areas.

The minister visited Sri Lanka on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express Pakistan’s solidarity following Cyclonic Storm Ditwah. Junaid Chaudhry reaffirmed that Pakistan stands ready to continue assisting Sri Lanka in recovering from the humanitarian and infrastructural impact of the storm.