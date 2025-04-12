Pakistan to send qualified female nurses staff to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), would send the female nurses to Malaysia who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience.

An official source told APP here on Saturday that the selection of nursing staff would be finalized as per job requirements, including coronary care, medical /surgical, ICU, Pediatric ICU, Neonatal ICU and Cardiac Units.

He said that the required qualification is a diploma in General Nursing & must have specialized Post-Basic, with a minimum of 5 years of ICU (Cardiac) experience and age not more than 45 for females.

All candidates are required to bring the required documents on the interview day, including updated resume with color photographs.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of online application submission.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to build a hostel for working women in Islamabad’s sector I-9/4, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board has approved the project, and the Special Education Center in I-9/4 will be converted into the hostel.

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Human Rights requested the construction of the hostel to address the residential issues faced by working women in the federal capital. The decision aims to provide safe and affordable housing options for women, particularly those from other cities or rural areas.