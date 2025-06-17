Pakistan to welcome first monsoon spell from June 25

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to welcome its first spell of monsoon rains starting from June 25, 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Deputy Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Anjum Nazir, forecast that the first spell will begin on June 25 (Wednesday) and continue until July 2.

He noted that Karachi is currently experiencing intense heat due to low atmospheric pressure over the Arabian Sea with the feels like temperature could rise to 50°C.

“Weatherly conditions are expected to improve by tomorrow evening with the full restoration of sea breezes”, he added. “From June 19, the sky is expected to remain cloudy, with chances of light drizzle in the morning and evening”.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with dust/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in North-East Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South-East and Eastern Sindh.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad twenty and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.