Pakistan to work for technology development to uplift economy: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Science, Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif says government is making all-out efforts for development of technology sector to uplift the economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is essential for development of country that agro-based industry be established on a technology basis, he added.

The Minister said latest technologies would not only be helpful to save time and improve work quality but also uplift the economy of the country.

He stressed that youth must come forward to contribute to the socio-economic development of country.