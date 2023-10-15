28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 16, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan to work for technology development to uplift economy: Umar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Science, Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif says government is making all-out efforts for development of technology sector to uplift the economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is essential for development of country that agro-based industry be established on a technology basis, he added.

The Minister said latest technologies would not only be helpful to save time and improve work quality but also uplift the economy of the country.

He stressed that youth must come forward to contribute to the socio-economic development of country.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.