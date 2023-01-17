Pakistan to work with Afghanistan to fight terrorism in region: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that Pakistan will work with the Afghan government to address the challenge of terrorism in the region.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the foreign minister said that Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood. He said that it was decided by Pakistan’s civil and military leadership to not tolerate anyone who violates the law of the land.

“Terrorism affected peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan and it needs to timely tackle the situation,” Bilawal added.

He thanked the world leaders for standing in solidarity with Pakistan in this hard time. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the friendly countries who announced their support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan in the Geneva donors conference.

He stated that 50 per cent of the required funds for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people were announced during the conference.

