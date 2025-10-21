Tomato becomes a luxury item in Pakistan as Per Kg Price crosses Rs.500 

The price of tomatoes surged exorbitantly in Pakistan, crossing the Rs.500 per kilogram, while the rate of onions, potatoes, green chilies, lady fingers, taro roots, ginger and garlic also sky rocketed.

Reports suggested that inflation continues to grip nearly all daily-use commodities in Pakistan, leaving consumers struggling to manage household expenses.

A sharp increase in vegetable prices is also being witnessed, with the per kg rate of tomatoes now exceeding that of chicken. Chicken meat is being sold between Rs.450 and Rs.500 per kilogram.

In districts such as Badin, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas, and Turbat, tomatoes are being sold for around Rs.450 per kilogram, while in Karachi, prices have surged to between Rs.450 and Rs.550 per kilogram.

Vegetable traders say that the shortage stems from limited supplies from Punjab and a delay in Sindh’s crop reaching the markets.

“Around 90 percent of Karachi’s current demand is being met through Iranian imported tomatoes, while the suspension of imports from Afghanistan has further fuelled the price hike”, traders added.

Inflation increases in September

The core inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 5.6% in September 2025, as compared to 3.0% in the previous month.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) monthly report inflation increased by 2.6 percent in September 2025, almost double to the previous month, as compared to a decrease of 0.6 percent in August.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation in urban areas increased by 5.5 percent in September 2025 as compared to 3.4 percent in the previous month.

The inflation in rural areas increased by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month.

The food prices increased by 4.4 per cent while non-food items prices enhanced by six per cent, according to the Consumer Price Index.

The Ministry of Finance had estimated 3.5 to 4.5% hike in prices in September.

The prices were increased by 4.22% in average from July to September in the first three months of the fiscal year.