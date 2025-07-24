Pakistan to tour England for Test series in 2026

The Pakistan cricket team is set to tour England for a three-match Test series in 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

The series, part of the World Test Championship 2025-27, will be held across three venues in August and September of 2026, the PCB quoted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

According to the schedule of the Pakistan tour of England, the two sides will face off in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, on August 19.

“The action will move to the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for the second Test of the series from August 27. The two teams will lock horns in the third and final Test from September 9 at Edgbaston in Birmingham,” as per the PCB.

The upcoming England tour will be the Pakistan cricket team’s fourth Test tour of the country since 2016 and overall 29th bilateral Test series since they first faced each other in 1954.

Currently, the Pakistan Shaheens team is touring England for a three-match 50-over and two-match three-day series.

Batter Saud Shakeel is leading the team, while he was joined by three other Test-capped players in Mir Hamza (seven Tests), Musa Khan (one Test) and Sajid Khan (12 Tests).

However, a fracture to his right thumb during a training session ruled Sajid Khan out of the tour.

Pakistan tour of England 2026 (All matches to begin at 3pm PKT):

1st Test – August 19-23 at Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test – August 27-31 at Lord’s, London

3rd Test – September 9-13 at Edgbaston, Birmingham