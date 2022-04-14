‘Pakistan tour was an eye-opener,’ says Marnus Labuschagne

Sydney: Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that his recent tour to Pakistan was an eye-opener.

Marnus Labuchagne is currently ranked no 1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test batting ranking.

Marnus recently appeared as a guest on the PCB podcast and said that playing in Pakistan was like playing at home. We would have sealed the Karachi test if Babar Azam had not played that 196 run innings, he added.

The Aussie batter said that despite all the debate around security, he and the team felt safe and secure throughout the tour.

He added, “when you have never visited a country, you speculate about it, but the country has exceeded my expectations.”

Shaheen Afridi, who was also a guest on the podcast, thanked the Australian team for touring Pakistan. Shaheen added that he enjoyed spending time with David Warner.

Shaheen also talked about the face-to-face incident with David Warner, saying he wanted to intimidate him a little but Warner did not back off and the photographers got a good shot.

He said that playing against Australia was entertaining for spectators. David Warner has a really good sense of humour, the pacer added.

