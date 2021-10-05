Trade deficit soars to $11.63b for first quarter of FY-2021-22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit has reached a whopping $11.63 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY2021-22), data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed Tuesday.

According to PBS’s figures, the country recorded 100.62 per cent in its trade deficit during July-September of FY2021-22 when compared to last year’s corresponding period.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, exports saw an increase of 27.32 per cent to $6.96bn as compared to last year’s $5.47 billion.

Imports grew by 65.08pc to $18.63bn during the first three months of the ongoing financial year against $11.28bn recorded during last year’s same period.

Exports were increased by 26.13pc to $2.38bn in September 2021 from $1.88bn in September, last year.

However, imports increased by 50.78pc to $6.47bn in September 2021 from $4.29bn recorded last year for the same period.

