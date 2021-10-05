Tuesday, October 5, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Trade deficit soars to $11.63b for first quarter of FY-2021-22

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit has reached a whopping $11.63 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY2021-22), data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed Tuesday.

According to PBS’s figures, the country recorded 100.62 per cent in its trade deficit during July-September of FY2021-22 when compared to last year’s corresponding period.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, exports saw an increase of 27.32 per cent to $6.96bn as compared to last year’s $5.47 billion.

Imports grew by 65.08pc to $18.63bn during the first three months of the ongoing financial year against $11.28bn recorded during last year’s same period.

Read more: EXPORTS GO UP BY 27PC IN SEPTEMBER, STARTUPS RAISE US$305MN: RAZAK DAWOOD

Exports were increased by 26.13pc to $2.38bn in September 2021 from $1.88bn in September, last year.

However, imports increased by 50.78pc to $6.47bn in September 2021 from $4.29bn recorded last year for the same period.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.