Train fares hiked ahead of Eid 2026 after petrol price hike

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in train fares following a recent rise in diesel prices, a move that comes just days before Eid-ul-Fitr and is expected to place an additional financial burden on passengers, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said the train fare adjustment was unavoidable due to a 20 percent increase in diesel costs.

Under the new rates, economy-class tickets have risen by 5 percent, AC class fares by 10 percent, and freight charges by up to 20 percent.

The changes will take effect on 9 March. Those who had already booked tickets before the increase will not be affected.

Railway officials said they would continue to absorb part of the operational costs to minimise the impact on passengers.

The government recently raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs.55 per litre, bringing petrol to Rs.321.17 per litre and diesel to Rs.335.86 per litre. Kerosene prices also surged, reaching Rs.318.81 per litre.

Analysts warn the sudden increase in fuel costs may trigger broader inflation, affecting goods and services across the country.