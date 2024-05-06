Transgenders booked for attacking Kharian police station after ‘torture’

GUJRAT: Four people including three transgenders were arrested for attacking Gujrat police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the transgenders despite a ‘settlement’ with the cops over the ‘mistreatment’ of one of their community members, stormed Saddar police station in Kharian, Gujrat.

The incident occurred after police officers stopped and searched a transgender Hira and her male companion in Kharian.

A verbal altercation ensued, and the officers reportedly took Hira and her companion to the police station, where they were ‘beaten up’ before being released.

In response, a group of transgendes gathered at the police station, vandalized property and dragged officials by their collars. They also took some items from the station with them.

Eyewitnesses recount a scene of chaos as protesters hurled bricks and stones, vandalising property and dragging furniture onto the streets.

Read more: School for transgender children opened in Lahore

In response to the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Asad Muzaffar swiftly took action and ordered a high-level inquiry committee led by SP Investigation.

In the light of the inquiry committee’s report, a case against 27 transgenders including 20 unknown, was registered under 12 different sections.

DPO Asad Muzaffar said the mobile phone footage showed the transgenders reached a ‘settlement’ with the police, but on Sunday they stormed the police station.

He said a case has been registered against the police staff accused of raping transgender Hira.