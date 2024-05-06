31.9 C
Transgenders booked for attacking Kharian police station after ‘torture’

Web Desk

GUJRAT: Four people including three transgenders were arrested for attacking Gujrat police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the transgenders despite a ‘settlement’ with the cops over the ‘mistreatment’ of one of their community members, stormed Saddar police station in Kharian, Gujrat.

The incident occurred after police officers stopped and searched a transgender Hira and her male companion in Kharian.

A verbal altercation ensued, and the officers reportedly took Hira and her companion to the police station, where they were ‘beaten up’ before being released.

In response, a group of transgendes gathered at the police station, vandalized property and dragged officials by their collars. They also took some items from the station with them.

Eyewitnesses recount a scene of chaos as protesters hurled bricks and stones, vandalising property and dragging furniture onto the streets.

In response to the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Asad Muzaffar swiftly took action and ordered a high-level inquiry committee led by SP Investigation.

In the light of the inquiry committee’s report, a case against 27 transgenders including 20 unknown, was registered under 12 different sections.

DPO Asad Muzaffar said the mobile phone footage showed the transgenders reached a ‘settlement’ with the police, but on Sunday they stormed the police station.

He said a case has been registered against the police staff accused of raping transgender Hira.

