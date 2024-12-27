Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 to kick off in Karachi from Jan 31

KARACHI: Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 is set to take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from January 31 to February 2, 2025 followed by a roadshow in Islamabad from 4 -5 February 2025.

This landmark event underscores the essence of collaboration as the key to its success and continues to be a pivotal driver for the development of Pakistan’s tourism landscape.

A special networking session was organized at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi, on December 26, 2024, bringing together key stakeholders from the travel and tourism sector. The event served as a prelude to PTM 2025, fostering dialogue and strengthening partnerships among national and international participants.

For the first time, PTM introduces a dedicated Tech Hall, bridging technology and travel to create seamless consumer experiences. Supported by industry partners such as Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the Tech District will spotlight technology companies, innovative platforms, and startups in the travel and tourism sector.

This initiative not only highlights groundbreaking solutions but also fosters visibility and collaboration for future growth.

PTM 2025 also marks a strategic leap into medical tourism. Partnering with leading hospitals, PTM aims to position Pakistan as a hub for medical tourism by connecting health tourism products with travel companies to sell these offerings. This new concept in Pakistan is set to open doors for industry growth and international collaborations.

This year’s PTM will host the Learning Enclave, an interactive hub featuring insights from local and international travel, tourism, and hospitality leaders. Through engaging talks, panel discussions, case studies, and immersive demonstrations, the Learning Enclave will transform traditional learning spaces into dynamic, interactive mini-environments designed to maximize engagement and knowledge-sharing.

PTM 2025 also proudly launches the Sustainable Destinations Forum, emphasizing sustainability, cultural preservation, and natural conservation. Through a series of panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions, this forum will showcase global best practices in sustainable tourism, providing Pakistan an invaluable opportunity to learn and implement these practices.

The Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 theme, Bridging Cultures & Empowering Local Communities Through Travel, reflects its commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth. Pakistan partnering with Saudi at PTM through Saudi Tourism Authority which aims at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities in tourism.

Saudi’s rapid strides in tourism have positioned it as a leader in redefining the future of travel. Under the Vision 2030 framework, the Kingdom has consistently prioritized sustainability, cultural preservation, and large-scale infrastructure projects, creating a blueprint for transformative tourism development that resonates globally.

As part of this engagement, Saudi Arabia will host a dedicated pavilion at PTM 2025, offering attendees an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s tourism potential. Saudi Arabia, a global leader in transformative tourism development, has been announced as the Title Partner for Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025.

This partnership underscores Saudi’s expanding influence in global tourism and its commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations across borders.

PTM 2025 promises to deliver a dynamic platform where tourism stakeholders can connect, innovate, and collaborate. From its debut Tech Hall showcasing cutting-edge travel technologies to the introduction of medical tourism and the launch of the Sustainable Destinations Forum, PTM 2025 is poised to redefine tourism opportunities for Pakistan and the region.