Pakistan claims uncontested win at Oxford Union amid Indian withdrawal

LONDON: Pakistan achieved a major victory in the academic arena as the delegation from India withdrew from a verified debate at the Oxford Union, claims the Pakistan High Commission.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan won the debate uncontested, with former General Zubair Hayat, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Dr. Muhammad Faisal representing the country in London. The Indian delegation reportedly failed to attend the debate at the scheduled time, despite the presence of a majority of Indian students at the forum.

The High Commission said India chose to avoid the debate rather than respond to Pakistan’s arguments, exposing the weakness of its narrative on an impartial global platform like the Oxford Union. Indian leaders, while vocally active on television, reportedly hesitated to face questions in a structured international debate.

Officials noted that the Indian delegation preemptively sabotaged the debate to avoid potential embarrassment, making their non-participation a public demonstration of evasion even before the audience.

The High Commission described the outcome as a clear and symbolic triumph for Pakistan, highlighting the country’s intellectual and diplomatic strength on the international stage.