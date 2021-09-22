Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drills ‘Three Brothers’ conclude: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The trilateral exercise ‘Three Brothers 2021’ participated by the special forces of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan has culminated at Baku, Azerbaijan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the two-week-long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional terrorism threats in a hybrid scenario, fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance capabilities in amphibious operations.

The chief guest of the final exercise was Azerbaijan Minister of Defence Zakir Hasanov. Services Chief of Azerbaijan, Commander of Special Forces Azerbaijan, General Hikmat Mirzayev along with observers from Kazakhstan and Major General Mumtaz Hussain from Pakistan also attended the exercise.

The august gathering witnessed the final phase of joint training that included live-fire of different weapons including Kamikaze drones, helicopters and small arms.

“In addition, sea assault, fast rope and close interdiction by Azerbaijani Air Force and Air Defence was also part of the joint exercise,” it added.