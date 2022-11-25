Pakistan, Turkey vow to cement bilateral ties in diverse fields

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reaffirmed their pledge to take the bilateral ties between the two countries to new heights with renewed cooperation in diverse fields.

Addressing a joint press conference in Istanbul after the successful launch of PNS Khaibar, the third of the four MILGEM corvettes for the Pakistan Navy, at Istanbul Shipyard on Friday, the Prime Minister said that the relationships between the two countries are embedded deep into history and shaped by shared goals.

Citing the launch of the PNS Khaibar, the Prime Minister termed it a shining example of the excellent cooperation between the two countries in the defence sector.

He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Türkiye which claimed precious innocent lives.

He said Pakistan is ready to provide full cooperation for the elimination of terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the government of Turkey which sent 13 goods trains carrying 72,000 tons of humanitarian goods and 15 Turkish military aircraft carrying food, tents, medicines and medical teams for the recent flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Erdogan said MILGEM is one of the major projects of mutual cooperation which manifests our relations with brotherly Pakistan in the defence industry.

He said we will support Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism. Talking about the huge losses faced by Pakistan in recent floods, he said his country had sent humanitarian goods and medicines for the flood-affected people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said trade volume with Pakistan has crossed the one billion dollars mark.

