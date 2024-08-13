Pakistan, Turkiye agree to further increase trade volume

Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

The understanding to this effect came during the seventh session of Pakistan-Türkiye Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Nuh Yilmaz, led their respective sides.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye including political relations, trade and investment, energy, security and defence, information technology, culture and tourism, education, and consular matters.

Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation at multilateral and regional fora was also discussed. Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed.

The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and genocide of the Palestinian people and stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire.

The Turkish delegation also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.