web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to further increase trade volume

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation.

The understanding to this effect came during the seventh session of Pakistan-Türkiye Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad.

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Nuh Yilmaz, led their respective sides.

The two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye including political relations, trade and investment, energy, security and defence, information technology, culture and tourism, education, and consular matters.

Pakistan-Türkiye cooperation at multilateral and regional fora was also discussed. Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed.

The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and genocide of the Palestinian people and stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire.

The Turkish delegation also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.