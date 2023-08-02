Pakistan, Turkiye agree to maintain close coordination for improved ties

KARACHI: Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to continue close coordination and engagement through well-established bilateral mechanisms to continue with the upwards trajectory of bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, here, after they jointly launched PNS Tariq Corvette.

The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.

Appreciating the strong bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of transforming the brotherly relations into mutually rewarding trade and economic ties.

He underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and joint collaborations in R&D, IT, energy, infrastructure, food security, tourism and mining sectors.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz jointly launched the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette-PNS Tariq, at Karachi Shipyard.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.

It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of Pakistan Navy.