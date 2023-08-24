Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to accelerate work on TAPI gas pipeline project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkmenistan have agreed to accelerate work on Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Power Muhammad Ali and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to hold regular meetings of the working group to review progress on the TAPI gas pipeline project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Minister said TAPI gas pipeline project is significant for fulfilling the growing energy needs of Pakistan.

He said the early completion of the project will also promote regional cooperation.

TAPI project

Under the project, a 56-inch diameter 1,680 kilometers pipeline, having the capacity to flow 3.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) gas, would be laid from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan up to the Pak-India border.

As per the TAPI agreement, Pakistan and India will be provided 1.325 bcfd (billion cubic feet per day) gas each and Afghanistan will be getting the share of 0.5 bcfd gas.

Back in June, Pakistan and Turkmenistan signed a joint implementation plan in Islamabad on Thursday to execute Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a Turkmenistan delegation led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma’a.