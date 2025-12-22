Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup winning team returns home

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team returned home on Sunday after winning the title by India in Dubai, ARY News reported.

The championship-winning side arrived in Islamabad from Dubai on a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

The team, which defeated India in the final, received a warm welcome at Islamabad International Airport.

Fans gathered at the airport to applaud the players, showering them with flowers, while traditional drumbeats and celebrations marked the occasion. Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiyani was present to receive the national Under-19 team.

Supporters chanted slogans in favour of the team, which was later escorted from the airport to a hotel under VIP protocol. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police was also part of the security convoy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet the players later today, where the team will be formally congratulated and appreciated for defeating India and winning the title.

Pakistan underlined its dominance over arch-rivals with a crushing performance in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Under-19 final, dismantling India at the ICC Academy on Sunday, with Sameer Minhas emerging as the central figure of a one-sided contest.

Sameer Minhas laid the foundation of Pakistan’s triumph. His knock anchored the innings and set up a daunting target. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan piled up a massive 347 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs, a total that immediately put pressure on India in a high-stakes encounter.