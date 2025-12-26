Pakistan U19 begin tri-series campaign against Afghanistan

Pakistan, champions of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup will take on Afghanistan in their opening match of the tri-series on Saturday, 27 December at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Pakistan clinched the eight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup in Dubai after defeating India by 191 runs in the final in Dubai on 21 December. The side will play a minimum of four matches in the 50-over tri-series, which also includes hosts Zimbabwe.

Pakistan will face Zimbabwe at the Prince Edward School in Harare on 29 December, followed by their second encounter against Afghanistan at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on 2 January. Pakistan will then take on the hosts again on Sunday, 4 January.

The top two teams of the tournament will contest the final on Tuesday, 6 January.

The tri-series provides a valuable opportunity for all three sides to prepare for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘C’ and will play their group-stage matches in Harare from 16 to 22 January.

The Super Six stage will take place from 25 January to 1 February, followed by the semi-finals on 3 and 4 February. The final of the 16-team tournament will be played at the Harare Sports Club on 6 February.

Pakistan held their first training session on Friday ahead of their first match. Captain Farhan Yousaf, talking to PCB Digital said: “The Asia Cup was a good win for us and the players showed great morale and intensity. The players are confident and excited as we head into the tri-series.

“The tri-series is very important for the players and will help us find the right combinations ahead of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup. The conditions here are similar and will be beneficial for our World Cup preparations.

“Both teams in the tournament are strong and competitive and we respect every opposition as we look forward to a competitive event.”