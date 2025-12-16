Pakistan U19 book Asia Cup semi-final spot

Pakistan U19 confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup with a comprehensive 70-run win over UAE U19 in the Group ‘A’ match at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Tuesday afternoon.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 241 for nine in their allotted 50 overs, built around a solid half-century from Ahmed Hussain and valuable contributions from Sameer Minhas and wicketkeeper-batter Hamza Zahoor.

Pakistan lost early wickets, but Sameer steadied the innings with a composed 44 off 63 balls, striking five boundaries. Ahmed anchored the middle order with 65 off 91 balls, which included four fours ensuring Pakistan had a strong platform. Hamza provided impetus in the latter stages with a brisk 42 from 51 balls, hitting four boundaries.

For UAE, Yug Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Naseem Khan bagged two wickets.

In turn, UAE were dismissed for 171 in 37.5 overs despite half-century by Ayaan Misbah, who top-scored with 77 off 74 balls, including 12 fours.

Right-arm pacer Abdul Subhan led the bowling attack, clinching four wickets for 31 runs. He now has seven scalps from two matches in the tournament. Right-arm leg-spinner Ahmed, Mohammad Sayyam and Momin Qamar picked up a wicket each. Pakistan’s sharp fielding resulted in three run-outs, ensured UAE never recovered after losing regular wickets.

Today’s win secured Pakistan U19 a place in the semi-finals of the tournament after winning two of their group matches. They will face the top side of Group ‘B’ on Friday, 19 December. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 21 December.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat UAE by 70 runs

Pakistan 241-9, 50 overs (Ahmed Hussain 65, Sameer Minhas 44, Hamza Zahoor 42; Yug Sharma 3-52, Naseem Khan 2-27)

UAE 171 all out, 37.5 overs (Ayaan Misbah 77, Prithvi Madhu 27; Abdul Subhan 4-31)

Player of the match – Abdul Subhan (Pakistan U19)