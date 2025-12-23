Pakistan U19 hero Sameer Minhas reveals his cricketing idol

Pakistan’s emerging middle-order batter Sameer Minhas, has revealed his favourite cricketer during an interview.

The right-hander shared that he admires prolific Pakistan batter and former captain Babar Azam.

Minhas was the standout performer of the tournament, playing a central role in Pakistan’s historic run to their maiden U19 Asia Cup title in the competition’s 35-year history.

The right-handed batter finished as the leading run-scorer, piling up 471 runs in just five matches at a staggering average of 157.00 and a strike rate of 117.45.

His tally included two centuries and a half-century, underlining his dominance throughout the event.

His most prolific outing came against Malaysia U19, where he produced a commanding unbeaten 177, setting the tone for Pakistan’s campaign.

The teenager saved his best for the final against arch-rivals India, delivering a match-defining knock under pressure.

Minhas struck a superb 172 off 113 deliveries, peppering the boundary with 17 fours and nine sixes, as Pakistan posted an imposing total of 347 for eight after being put in to bat.