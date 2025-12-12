Pakistan U19 seal T20I series against Bangladesh Women

Pakistan Women’s U19 beat Bangladesh Women’s U19 by six wickets in the fifth and final T20 match to clinch the series 3-2 at the Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground in Bangladesh on Friday afternoon.

Pakistan chased the 85-run target with three overs to spare registering back-to-back six-wicket wins after going down 2-1 in the first three matches of the series.

Pakistan lost skipper Eman Naseer and Raahima Syed (10, 8b, 2x4s) early with 16 runs on the board at the start of the chase. Eman finished the series as leading run-scorer with 97 runs across the five matches.

Komal Khan and Aqsa Habib then stitched a 37-run third-wicket stand to stablise the innings before the latter fell for a 23-ball 21 in the 13th over hitting two fours. Komal scored 25 off 46 balls with the help of three fours before departing in the subsequent over.

Fizza Fiaz, who walked in at 53-3, struck a six and a four to finish with 18 not out off 14 balls, while Areesha Ansari remained unbeaten for seven off 10 balls striking one four.

For Bangladesh, Habiba Islam Pinky, Otoshi Mojumder and Farjana Easmin picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to bowl first and reduced Bangladesh to 31-5 in 8.1 overs with player of the match Barirah Saif striking twice in the fifth over.

No.6 batter Sadia Akter’s effort of 28-ball 27 comprising three fours took Bangladesh to 84 as they were all out in 19.1 overs.

No batter apart from Sadia entered double figures for Bangladesh. Pacer Barirah returned figures of three for 16 in her four overs. Rozina Akram picked up 2-16 in her four overs, finishing with eight wickets in the series – joint-third most along with off-spinner Memoona Khalid.

Aqsa, Memoona and Shehr Bano struck once each.

Scores in brief:

5th T20 – Pakistan Women’s U19 beat Bangladesh Women’s U19 by six wickets at Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground

Bangladesh 84 all out, 19.1 overs (Sadia Akter 27, Barirah Saif 3-16, Rozina Akram 2-16)

Pakistan 85-4, 17 overs (Komal Khan 25, Aqsa Habib 21, Fizza Fiaz 18 not out)

Player of the match – Barirah Saif (Pakistan Women’s U19)

Player of the series – Eman Naseer (Pakistan Women’s U19)

Series results:

1st T20 – 3 December – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 13 runs

2nd T20 – 5 December – Bangladesh beat Pakistan by three wickets

3rd T20 – 7 December – Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets

4th T20 – 10 December – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets

5th T20 – 12 December – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets