Pakistan U19 thump Malaysia in Asia Cup

Centuries by Ahmed Hussain and Sameer Minhas led Pakistan U19 to a dominant start to their ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 campaign, registering a comprehensive 297-run victory over Malaysia at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Seven players – Ali Hassan Baloch, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq and Sameer made their maiden appearance for Pakistan U19, contributing to a memorable all-round performance

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a formidable 345 for three, built around a superb unbeaten 177 from player of the match 19-year-old Sameer. The right-hander anchored the innings with 11 fours and eight sixes in his 148-ball knock.

Multan-born Sameer knitted a massive 293-run stand with Ahmed Hussain, who scored an impressive 132 off 114 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes.

In turn, Malaysia struggled against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack, folding for 48 in 19.4 overs. Ali Raza struck early and finished with three for 11, while Peshawar-born left-arm pacer Sayyam also bagged three wickets. Daniyal claimed two for six and Niqab Shafiq wrapped up the innings with one wicket as Pakistan maintained complete control in the match.

Pakistan will now face India on Sunday, 14 December at the ICC Academy Ground. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 9am local time.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan beat Malaysia by 297 runs at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Pakistan 345-3, 50 overs (Sameer Minhas 177 not out, Ahmed Hussain 132; Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran 2-91)

Malaysia 48 all out, 19.4 overs (Ali Raza 3-11, Mohammad Sayyam 3-27, Daniyal Ali Khan 2-6)

Player of the match – Sameer Minhas (Pakistan U19)