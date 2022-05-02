Pakistan, UAE discuss prospects of propelling bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations.

The premier met the crown prince in Abu Dhabi during his brief stay in the state after concluding his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to a joint statement, the two leaders also discussed the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr and wished progress and development to the Islamic world and all nations of the world.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised on the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE to the country’s successful development drive.

He wished for permanent stability to prevail for the benefit of all peoples of the region, stressing UAE’s support for all steps conducive to achieving peace and cooperation in the region and the whole world.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and congratulations on assuming the office of Prime Minister, commending the UAE’s great support for his country in the development field.

He stressed his keenness to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates in various fields, and to exchange views on the latest developments in the region and the world.

The Pakistan delegation was comprised of Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilalwal Bhutto, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti, Minister for Narcotics Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Asad Mahmood.

The meeting from the UAE side was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council.

