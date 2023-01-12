Pakistan, UAE discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties at all levels

DUBAI: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations at all levels to benefit both nations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The discussion was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in Dubai on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Prime Minister to Dubai and expressed his best wishes for progress and development of Pakistan under his leadership. The Prime Minister thanked the UAE leader for warmly welcoming him and his delegation.

He underscored the importance of Pakistan-UAE relationship and expressed that Pakistan viewed UAE as a trusted political and economic partner. He also emphasized the exploring of further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-UAE relationship in all fields.

Both the leaders discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations at all levels to benefit both nations.

They stressed the importance of intensifying and strengthening communication between the private sector of the two countries in order to discuss trade and investment opportunities and turn these into tangible partnerships.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which significantly contributed towards the development of the UAE.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the historical ties between Pakistan and UAE and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to work closely with the leadership of the UAE to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to His Highness to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates which he accepted.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to lend $1 billion to Pakistan and roll over an existing $2 billion loan already in central bank reserves.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein the latter agreed to roll over the existing loan of US$ 2 billion and provide US$1 billion additional loan.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen the investment cooperation, stimulate partnerships and enable investment integration opportunities between the two countries.

