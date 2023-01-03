Pakistan, UAE reiterate resolve to diversify bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify special bilateral relations, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the commitment was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE President for the financial and material support to Pakistan after the recent devastation caused by climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz briefed the President on the upcoming International Conference on Resilient Pakistan, to be held in Geneva on the 9 of this month and solicited His Highness’s support for High-level participation from the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed UAE’s wholehearted support for the initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience which is the main agenda of the Conference.

The Prime Minister reiterated the invitation to the UAE President for a visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties for five decades that are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

Earlier in October 2022, the Pakistan Navy demonstrated firepower in the Arabian Sea amid bilateral naval exercise NASL AL BAHR-IV conducted with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navy at Karachi.

The exercise comprised advanced-level naval operations, including a practical demonstration of Live Weapons Firings (LWF), said a news release.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Head of UAE Naval Training Brigadier Staff Abdulla Sultan witnessed the LWF at the North Arabian Sea.

