Pakistan, UAE sign MoU to boost agricultural research

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost agricultural research.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and General Secretary of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid signed the document in Abu Dhabi today.

The MoU will help in promoting cooperation and sharing of expertise between the two sides. It will also provide an opportunity for Pakistani farmers to increase the cultivation of date palm including through innovative ideas.

Being one of the pioneers, the UAE will provide technological support to Pakistan to increase date palm cultivation as Pakistan’s rich topography presents immense potential in this sector.

Under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival 2024 will also be organized. Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a fraternal relationship and are engaged in a range of mutually beneficial collaborative projects including in the realm of political, economic, agricultural, cultural, energy, and defence cooperation.