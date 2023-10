Pakistan, UAE to expand cooperation in AI, digital economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, ARY News reported.

The agreement to the effect was reached during a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif and UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama held in Dubai on the sidelines of GITEX 2023, said a press release.

Pakistan is participating in the event with over 27 companies and more than 45 startups under the brand TechDestinationPakistan.

Dr. Umar Saif, briefed Omar Sultan Olama about tech potential of Pakistan with thousand of IT graduates being produced by Pakistani Universities coupled with rising startup culture.

He also appreciated GITEX that provides an ideal platform to exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players, explore business opportunities and learn important developments taking place around the world.

Omar Sultan Olama appreciated Pakistan’s growing participation in GITEX Global 2023. Both sides agreed on signing MoU for the Government Excellence Excellence Program (GEEP) to achieve excellence in Government performance.