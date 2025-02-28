Pakistan, UAE vow to cement bilateral ties

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of business, infrastructure development, culture and people-to-people contacts.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Crown Prince, the President said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy long-standing people-to-people and cultural ties spanning over three generations, and emphasized the need to pass on this legacy to future generations to further cement the historic bond.

The president expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for the UAE’s unwavering support to Pakistan and cooperation in various sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its cooperation with Pakistan.

Earlier, president conferred the award of Nishan-i-Pakistan upon Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in recognition of his services and unwavering support to Pakistan during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed had been instrumental in promoting economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, besides playing a pivotal role in strengthening the long-standing and fraternal relations.