Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement economic ties

DUBAI: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reaffirmed their resolve to further cement their economic ties.

This came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his UAE’s counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global developments in the region.

They expressed satisfaction over their multidimensional cooperation including in trade, investment, energy, information technology and infrastructure.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the UAE leadership for its consistent and unwavering support to Pakistan in difficult times.

Read more: FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives in UAE on day-long official visit

The UAE’s Foreign Minister appreciated the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in the unveiling of the wax figure of late Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

In his remarks on the occasion, he spoke about the legacy of Benazir Bhutto as the first female Prime Minister from the Muslim world who continues to inspire youth, women and democratic movements around the world.