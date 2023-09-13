Pakistan, UK agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to strengthen the institutional coordination to further improve bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and UK’s Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmed, on the sidelines of 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting held at the Commonwealth Headquarters.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed in detail the bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the current trajectory of the ties.

The two ministers agreed to take measures for further promotion of bilateral relations. They held deliberations over the formulation of a joint strategy to increase bilateral trade, cooperate in education and climate change sectors.

Both Foreign Minister Jilani and Lord Tariq appreciated the services of the overseas Pakistani community for the two countries.