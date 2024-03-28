Pakistan, UK agree to step up teamwork in diverse areas

United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments.

Both leaders agreed to further advance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, peace, security, and development cooperation.

Earlier in the day, President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasized further strengthening trade and economic ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom for mutual benefit.

He was talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy cordial relations reinforced by high-level interactions and people-to-people contacts over the years, Zardari added.

He said stabilization of economy with a key focus on employment generation and poverty alleviation is one of the top priorities of the government.

Highlighting climate change as a serious challenge to Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari informed the High Commissioner that Sindh province has mangrove forests over 600,000 hectares, which support the coastal ecosystem and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Asif Zardari expressed his warm sentiments for His Majesty King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton, and wished them good health.