Pakistan, UK agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Pakistan and United Kingdom have agreed to work together to enhance bilateral cooperation and to remain engaged in the run-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in October. 

An understanding to this effect came at a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and newly elected Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Lammy.

On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed desire to work with Foreign Secretary Lammy on tackling climate change, creating opportunities for young people, and boosting trade and investment.

He underlined the importance Pakistan accords to its relations with the United Kingdom including in the context of the Commonwealth.

Ishaq Dar congratulated David Lammy on his appointment as the British Foreign Secretary and expressed hope that the new government in the United Kingdom would continue the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK ties.

The two Ministers lauded the positive contributions of British Pakistanis towards reinforcing the cordial relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

On his part, Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated Deputy Prime Minister Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reaffirmed the support of the United Kingdom for Pakistan during its term.

