Pakistan, UK to deepen cooperation on extradition, combating online child exploitation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met with Graeme Biggar, Director General of the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas of security and law enforcement, including extradition.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, was also attended by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, National Coordinator of NACTA, DG NCCIA, DG National Forensic Agency, Additional Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and IG Islamabad Police.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on enhancing collaboration in counter-terrorism, narcotics control, human trafficking prevention, forensic sciences, immigration, and police training.

They agreed to expand cooperation on training programs for officers of Pakistan’s anti-narcotics and law enforcement agencies.

A joint decision was made to strengthen coordination to curb online child exploitation, while both two sides agreed to expand bilateral assistance on extradition matters.

It was further decided that five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering extradition and other areas of cooperation between Pakistan and the UK will soon be finalized.

NCA Chief Graeme Biggar condemned the recent suicide attack in Islamabad and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism. “The roots of terrorism are linked to our neighboring country,” he said, adding that “the world cannot ignore Pakistan’s resilience and determination in this fight.”

Naqvi emphasized that modern forensic support and advanced training could further enhance the capabilities of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies. He noted that effective measures were being taken in collaboration with the UK to curb illegal immigration.

Graeme Biggar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating narcotics and expressed the NCA’s commitment to continued cooperation with the Government of Pakistan across multiple domains.