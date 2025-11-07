Pakistan, UK pledge to deepen trade and investment ties

Pakistan and the UK have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting economic cooperation under the recently signed Pak–UK Trade Dialogue Mechanism.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with the UK’s Minister of State for Trade Policy, Chris Bryant, to review progress on the framework aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment.

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that Pakistan and the UK share a deep, historic bond rooted in cultural and people-to-people ties, adding that now is the time to match that strength on the economic front. Our goal is to turn goodwill into growth.

“With £5.5 billion in bilateral trade, we have only touched the surface,” he said. “The Trade Dialogue Mechanism must now become the engine that unlocks our true economic potential.”

He underlined the importance of swiftly operationalizing the three working groups established under the Trade Dialogue Mechanism to address priority areas and unlock commercial opportunities.

UK Minister Bryant welcomed the initiative, signed in July 2025, which provides for annual ministerial engagements, and requires the working groups to become functional within six months.

He highlighted the importance of technical discussions on tariffs and SPS measures and called for expert-led solutions to enhance trade efficiency.

Ahsan Iqbal briefed the UK side on Pakistan’s recent economic progress, noting that inflation was falling and growth recovering. “Pakistan has reversed the economic downturn of recent years,” he said. “The country is open for business like never before.”

He said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, aimed to position Pakistan as a regional investment hub and identified information technology and skilled human resources as key areas for collaboration.

“Pakistan’s greatest asset today is its young, highly skilled tech talent. Deep technology collaboration between Pakistan and the UK can create a new bridge between our economies,” he added.

Both sides also discussed enhancing cooperation in culture, fashion, music, and tourism, with Prof. Iqbal describing cultural ties as a “living bridge” between the two nations.

Concluding the meeting, Prof. Iqbal invited Minister Bryant to visit Pakistan, expressing confidence that he would “find a country ready for transformation, investment, and partnership with the world.”