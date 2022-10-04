Pakistan, UN launches fresh appeal of over $800m for flood victims

GENEVA: Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) have jointly launched a fresh appeal of over $800 million on the basis of updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, ceremonies to this effect were simultaneously held in Islamabad and Geneva.

Addressing the flash appeal in Geneva, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan for the rescue and relief of flood-affected people. She stressed the need for urgent medical assistance and timely efforts to save flood victims of Pakistan.

The federal minister pointed out that millions of people still await help and lands were still inundated, with winter around the corner. She drew the international community’s attention to Pakistan’s urgent need for life-saving medicines, weather-resilient tents and goods.

She further said that four million people are living in areas where temperatures reach zero and even in warm areas, the mercury drops below 10 degrees Celcius. “Many victims are still seeking land hubs for clean water, food and medical assistance and even dry lands in Sindh to bury their dead,” she added.

In his remarks, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized for sustained and long-term support on the part of world community to Pakistan recover from the climate induced calamity.

The minister said at present the relief efforts were underway in the flood affected areas and when the water recedes, the rehabilitation work will be started which cannot be finished in months but it will take years.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq thanked those who extended support to Pakistan in this difficult hour; saying more on their part will make it easier for Pakistan to cope with the disaster and save precious lives.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the world must respond to the needs of the people affected by the climate change. “It is our job to make sure that the flood victims in Pakistan are not only equipped to survive this crisis but they also thrive afterwards,” she added.

Director General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom gave an update on the health situation in the flood-affected areas. He said floods have approximately damaged 10 percent of country’s health facilities. “We must move together to support Pakistan,” he noted.

Earlier in September, United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres said that Pakistan is among the worst affected from climate change globally and requires massive financial support to deal with floods, ARY NEWS reported.

“I know how these floods have devastated Pakistanis and I assure them to mobilize all our resources to divert attention of international community towards it,” he said.

He urged the global community to realize the extent of damages in Pakistan and extend a helping hand towards the country.

