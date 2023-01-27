Foreign currency curbs: Pakistan stops payment to embassy staff

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is unable to pay its embassy staff in foreign currency as a financial crisis has gripped the foreign ministry, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources.

The shortage of dollars after creating problems for the importers as their containers were stuck at the port now has started to affect the embassy staff of Pakistan.

Sources said Pakistan has stopped payments to all its embassy staff in the world in foreign currency as the finance ministry did not give approval due to a shortage of dollars.

It has been learned that several envoys of Pakistan have been asked to vacate premises due to non-payment of rent. Furthermore, the shortage of dollars has also halted ‘important’ work at the Pakistani embassies in Pakistan.

They further say that payments have been stopped at the direction of the finance ministry.

It may be noted that the Pakistani rupee was trading at Rs268.30 against the dollar in the interbank market.

The greenback has gained Rs30.41 in the interbank market since Thursday after the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) removed an unofficial cap on the exchange rate.

