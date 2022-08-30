Pakistan, United Nations jointly launch Flood Response Plan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) have jointly launched Flood Response Plan 2022 to meet the needs of flood-affected people, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the international community to give its full backing to the flash appeal to help the people of Pakistan most in need.

The foreign minister encouraged the international community to contribute generously towards meeting the funding requirements of this response plan.

He further said the appeal prioritises focused interventions in areas of education, food security, agriculture, health, nutrition, protection, shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene.

He said Pakistan also needs assistance with livelihoods and livestock support as well as relief machinery and equipment. “We urgently need shelter, tents and mosquito nets if they can be arranged,” he said, adding: “We will need support for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas.”

Referring to the devastation caused by the floods, Bilawal Bhutto said the international community’s support and solidarity with Pakistan at this time will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of flood-affected people.

Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) issued a flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people and affected 33 million people.

Read More: Floods in Pakistan: China announces 100m Yuan aid

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

He further said: “The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.” He called upon the international community to work together to respond quickly to this colossal crisis.

Read More: Canada announces $5 million aid for flood affectees of Pakistan

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods that have crashed down from northern mountains, destroying buildings and bridges, and washing away roads and crops.

Pakistan estimates the floods have affected more than 33 million people, or more than 15% of its 220 million population.

Comments