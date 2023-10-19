Pakistan regrets US veto on UN Security Council action on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Pakistan Wednesday expressed regret over the United States veto on a UN Security Council resolution earlier in the day that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver life-saving aid to millions of traumatized people in embattled Gaza.

The resolution, sponsored by Brazil, had wide support and would have also condemned all violence against civilians.

The vote in the 15-member Council was 12 votes in favour to one (United States) against, with Russia and China abstaining.

“Pakistan supports an immediate ceasefire,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told an emergency meeting of the Security Council, which followed the vote.

China, Russia and the UAE convened the meeting to discuss the worsening situation in the Gaza.

Referring to today’s vote, Ambassador Akram said, “Although the Brazilian resolution needed considerable improvement in our view, we were surprised at the Council’s inability to adopt it due to the veto cast by a permanent member.”

He added, “A heavy responsibility rests on those who have contributed to the prolongation of consistent bombing of Gaza’s citizens that is taking place.”

The Pakistani envoy also regretted that the Security Council was unable to issue a call for a ceasefire, due to the opposition and insufficient support for the resolution proposed by the Russia a day before, and for the Russian amendments to the Brazilian resolution calling for a ceasefire this morning.