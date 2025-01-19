The Pakistani community in the UK, making up only 2% of the population, is unfairly targeted in discussions about grooming gangs, causing a damaging narrative that fuels Islamophobia and racial bias.

This persistent focus on the Pakistani diaspora ignores factual evidence and instead fuels the flames of anti-Pakistani sentiment, ultimately benefiting far-right groups and foreign interests.

The narrative surrounding grooming gangs exploits vulnerabilities within the Pakistani community, potentially aligning with broader geopolitical strategies.

Despite recognizing that some individuals within the diaspora may have acted against Pakistan’s interests, the Pakistani state firmly supports its people, acknowledging their integral role in the nation.

To combat these challenges, Pakistan urges its diaspora to prioritize unity and avoid being manipulated by larger political agendas designed to weaken their collective identity. In these difficult times, it is crucial for the diaspora to align with Pakistan’s efforts to counter false narratives and protect their community’s global reputation.

The Pakistani state reaffirms its support for the diaspora, emphasizing that collective strength and unity are the most effective tools against divisive rhetoric and targeted campaigns. By promoting unity and challenging false narratives, the Pakistani diaspora can work towards a safer and more inclusive future.