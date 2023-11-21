Pakistan urges UNSC to take urgent measures for peace in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take urgent measures for peace in Gaza, ARY News reported.

The foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said Pakistan is deeply concerned by the situation in Gaza.

She urged the international community to come forward and provide aid for the people in Gaza. The FO spokesperson said that peace in the Middle East is important for world peace.

Mumtaz Zehra said that Pakistan has signed an agreement with GCC for free trade and several countries including UAE are interested in investing in Pakistan.

Fighting raged in Gaza after Hamas on October 7 launched a surprise attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed.

Following the attacks, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza Strip. According to health ministry, Israel’s ruthless bombing has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children.

“The collective punishment of Palestinian civilians through the unlawful use of force by Israel is a war crime. The deliberate denial of medicine, fuel, food and water to the residents of Gaza is tantamount to genocide,” said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said a truce agreement with Israel was in sight, with mediator Qatar adding negotiations to free hostages seized by the Palestinian Islamist group were at their “closest point” to a deal.

Leaders and representatives of BRICS said a long-term diplomatic solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was needed to ensure peace, with Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for an “international peace conference” to achieve that goal.

“There can be no sustainable peace and security in the Middle East without a just solution to the question of Palestine,” Xi said, speaking through an interpreter.